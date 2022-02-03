Northampton arson investigation launched after Range Rover and house damaged in blaze

Investigators launched an arson probe after a Range Rover was severely damaged by fire in Northampton during the early hours of Wednesday (February 2).

Firefighters from The Mounts and Mereway rushed to the vehicle parked on a drive in Lancaster Way at 12.30am. A nearby property also suffered minor damage.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "On arrival, crews found a Range Rover well alight and close to the house.

Firefighters tackled a blazing Range Rover in Lancaster Way in the early hours of Wednesday morning

"Crews requested the attendance of Northamptonshire Police as initial investigations appeared to indicate that the fire was started deliberately.

"Severe damage was caused to the engine compartment of the Range Rover and there was minor damage to the front of the domestic property it was parked next to.