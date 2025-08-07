'None of us are perfect,' defence tells jury as teenager denies attempted murder of warehouse worker in Northampton stabbing trial

The defence in an attempted murder trial at Northampton Crown Court has told jurors that “none of us are perfect” – as they consider whether a 17-year-old boy intended to kill a 29-year-old man.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is on trial for attempted murder and conspiracy to rob. The teenage defendant has admitted stabbing the victim but denies attempted murder, insisting he did not intend to kill. Instead he has pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is on trial alongside 19-year-old Arilleus Wright, of Cherry Close, Northampton, who is charged with conspiracy to rob, which they both deny.

Both defendants have pleaded guilty to possession of knives in public.

The incident happened just before 6.30pm on the evening of February 5, 2025 on Kingsthorpe Road. The victim – a 29-year-old Albanian warehouse worker – had just been dropped off at a bus stop near his home when he encountered the accused. After a short interaction, the court heard he was stabbed once in the chest with a large blade and later rushed to hospital, where surgeons saved his life.

On Thursday (August 7), defence barrister Jonathan Akinsanya addressed the jury, saying: “You’ve heard very little from me. This is the seventh day of the trial and it’s been a relatively short case. The reason is that a lot of the evidence was not in dispute – there are 35 agreed facts.

“In relation to the attempted murder, the question for you is: did [the youth] intend to kill him? In relation to the conspiracy to rob, the burden of proof is on the prosecution. It is not down to [the youth] to prove his innocence – it is down to the prosecution to prove guilt to a high standard.”

The court previously heard that the youth walked away after the stabbing and did not pursue the victim. He also told the jury that he brought out the knife “to frighten him” after the victim ‘made a movement toward him’.

Mr Akinsanya said: “It was a single stab wound as opposed to multiple stab wounds… He said he did not deliberately target the chest area.”

The youth has already admitted he lied in a prepared police statement. But the defence stressed that his later honesty should be taken into account.

Mr Akinsanya said: “When all’s said and done, [the youth] has pleaded guilty to stabbing Mr M with the weapon found by police in his bedroom. The person before you is a 17-year-old boy who you may think lacks the experience of life that many of us in this court have.

“As human beings none of us are perfect. Whilst he failed initially to accept the truth, it must be repeated: he recognises and accepts he must be punished for what he did.”

He added: “There is little to no evidence on which you can be sure [he] firstly intended to kill the man, and furthermore conspired with Mr Wright to rob. The prosecution says drug dealers, but there’s no evidence to support that. No words had been uttered by the defendant.”

The court heard the stabbing occurred at a time when co-defendant Wright was not at the scene, although he was nearby. His defence denies he was involved in the stabbing or conspiracy to rob, which they say was an independent act that the youth admits. Wright admits he had a blade but denies any conspiracy.

The trial continues.