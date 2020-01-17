Nine-year-old girl gives evidence against Kettering paedophile who sexually assaulted her

A man from Kettering has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl after she bravely gave evidence against him.

Federico Gaziano, 39, of Cobden Street, Kettering, was found guilty today (Friday) following a four-day trial at Northampton Crown Court.

Lead investigator DC Paul Lilley of Northamptonshire Police's child protection team said: "I welcome today's verdict and I am pleased the jury unanimously convicted Gaziano for this disgraceful sexual assault.

"The bravery of the young girl in this case, who gave evidence, has been extraordinary.

"Her family has also shown immense dignity, courage and patience throughout this process and I hope they all feel like justice has been served today and that Federico Gaziano has rightly been recognised as a depraved sexual offender who preys on children."

The child was abused by Gaziano in May 2018 and he warned her not to tell her family, but she did and Gaziano was arrested and charged.

He will be sentenced on Monday, February 10, and has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.