Nine suspected drink spikings reported in Northampton town centre over the weekend, police confirm

Police have confirmed there were nine reports of suspected drink spikings over the weekend in Northampton town centre.

Northamptonshire Police said the incidents happened at 'different town centre venues' between Friday and Sunday (November 12 - 14), but would not confirm which venues.

The Chronicle and Echo asked how many had taken place on Saturday night between 10pm and 4am, police said one.

A police spokeswoman said: "In total over the weekend there were nine reports made to the force by people who suspected their drinks had been spiked while at a number of different venues in Northampton town centre, with enquiries underway as to circumstances.

"The force also continues its work with licenced premises to support their efforts to ensure customer safety."

Last month (October) police said they were investigating a total of 23 cases where men and women had suffered a range of ill-effects and had reported suspected drink spikings, with some requiring medical attention.

These previous incidents had been reported at least nine different venues across the town.