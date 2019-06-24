Nine more people named by police after being arrested or charged with drink or drug driving in Northamptonshire over the weekend

Northamptonshire Police is naming drivers charged with drink or drug driving as part of a month-long campaign to tackle offending over the summer.

The following people were arrest or charged over the weekend

Police are naming people charged with drink driving as part of a summer campaign

Friday, June 21:

A 25-year-old man from Wellingborough was arrested for driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

Sunday, June 23:

Jason Malcolm, 32, of Cambridge Street, Wolverton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 8.

Daniel Ficleanu, 30, of Winstanley Road, Wellingborough, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 8.

Robert Loboda, 38, of Constable Road, Corby, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 22.

Jake Dairy, 22, of The Slade, Silverstone, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 8.

Shirley Vaughan, 44, of Oakwell Close, Stevenage, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 8.

Kyle Murrie, 22, of Cannock Road, Corby, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 8.

Stephanie Kuhlke, 30, of Kingsley Road, Silverstone, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 8.

Ngonidzaishe Tambo, 27, of Hopmeadow Court, Northampton, was charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 9.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or dial 101. In an emergency, call 999.