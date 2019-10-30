Night of worldwide street food coming to Northampton's Delapre Abbey

A convention of street food vendors and horsebox traders is coming to Northampton next week.

The StreetBox Convention will pull into the historic stableyard of Delapre Abbey between 5pm and 10pm on November 8 for an evening of artisan food and drink.

Each street food vendor offers their selection from a specialised van, trailer or food box and will be coming fresh off a summer of trade at festivals.

The line up includes a bespoke vegan box, a raclette cheese vendor, South African cuisine, charcoal grills, wood-fired oven pizzas, Tex-Mex burritos and tacos and gourmet barbecues. To finish the evening, there will also be Parisian crepes and Belgium waffles.

There will also be a selection of horsebox bars selling cider, prosecco, craft beers, wine, vodka, rum, over 100 types of gin and hot toddies to keep hands warm.

Early evening entertainment include pinatas and Latin/Mexican music performed by The Los Musicos (featured on The Apprentice).

Delapre Abbey will be decked with covered seating and fire puts to set the mood against the cold November night.

The StreetBox Convention comes following the successful Horsebox Convention at the Abbey by festival company The Gin Nook.