New look for Northampton's Grosvenor Centre teased in planning papers

Planning papers have teased what could be in store for a Northampton shopping centre.

Earlier this year, work crews and diggers arrived at the Grosvenor's Centre to tear down the well-known glass awnings on the Abington Street entrance.

An artist's impression has teased a new look for the Grosvenor's Centre.

It hinted that a redesign for the shopping centre could be underway, and since the demolition, there have been no signs for the centre in Abington Street.

Now, planning papers put to the borough council have shown what Northampton's high street could look like before the end of the year.

An artist's impression shows new "totem pole" signs on Abington Street and Market Square.

The existing helmet motif above the Market Square entrance could be replaced by a capital G as part of the centre's rebranding.

The proposed Market Square entrance will lose the glass canopy and its existing "helmet" logo.

Other changes on the Market Square side include removing the bay windows and the glass canopy that runs along New Look and Boots. The doors would be retained.

Meanwhile, an obsolete gate leading to a set of steps on the right-hand side of the Abington Street will also be removed.

A planning statement in support of the new designs reads: "The proposed façade alterations and advertisements will enhance the visibility of Market Square and Abington Street to ensure the vitality and viability of the Grosvenor Centre and wider Town Centre."

A consultation on the planned signs is open to Grosvenor's Centre's neighbouring businesses ends today (July 22).

Some shoppers may remember the original glass canopy above the Abington Street entrance.