New iPhone and Apple Watch stolen at knifepoint after trio break into Northampton flat

Three men broke into a block of flats in Northampton and stole an Apple iPhone 11 and an Apple Watch at knifepoint, according to police.

The robbery was in an apartment on Colwyn Road at around 10.30am on Monday (September 30).

The break-in was on Colwyn Road, Northampton. Photo: Google

Two of the offenders are described as black men, aged between 21 and 22.

One of them was around 5ft 10in tall with a large build, long face and curly messy coarse, dark brown hair.

He was wearing a dark blue tracksuit with possibly a PUMA logo on, as well as black trainers.

The second offender was described as being around 5ft 6in tall, with a medium build and large thighs.

He had a low afro style haircut and was wearing a black bomber jacket, black jogging bottoms with white draw strings and black trainers.

The third offender is described as being Middle Eastern, between 5ft 11in and 6ft, and aged between 21 and 22.

He was of a large build with brown eyes and wearing a balaclava. He wore a black parka jacket with brown fur around the hood, with the hood up.

He had on Nike tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down each leg and black trainers.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.