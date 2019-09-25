'Never a good reason to carry a knife': Police hope Louis-Ryan Menezes stabbing serves as warning

There is never a good reason to carry a knife - that was the message from police after Northampton teen Amari Smith was jailed for the manslaughter of Louis-Ryan Menezes.

Smith, 18, of Penfold Close, Kingsthorpe, stabbed Louis in the heart near the stairwell of Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe, in May, 2018.

Dozens of flowers were left at Drayton Walk where Louis Ryan Menezes (inset) was killed in May, 2018

Having been cleared of murder by a jury, he was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison at Northampton Crown Court today (Wednesday, September 25).

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Stuart Hitchon said: “My thoughts are first and foremost with Louis’ family.

"No sentence will ever make up for the terrible loss they have suffered but I hope today goes some way to helping them heal.

“Louis was a young man with his whole life ahead of him but it was cruelly cut short as a result of a senseless incident.

Amari Smith. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

"I hope this case serves as a stark warning to young people everywhere – carrying a knife does not protect you - it can ruin your life forever.

“The impact of knife crime goes beyond the victim and the offender.

"It affects parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, friends and whole communities, as this case demonstrates in the most tragic way possible - there is never a good reason to carry a knife.

“Today brings to a close a long and complex investigation and I’d like to thank my team for their hard work and dedication in bringing justice to Louis and his family.”

