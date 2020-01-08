Neighbours help police crack down on cannabis farms in Northampton

Police are cracking down on cannabis farms with the help of Neighbourhood Watch schemes,

Northampton's Neighbourhood Policing Team have swooped on residential properties over over recent months after receiving information from the community.

And they have issued a checklist of signs to look out for if you think someone could be growing drugs in their property.

These included tenants moving in to rented properties with equipment including ventilation, lighting equipment, grow bags and soil.

They could also be away from the property for periods of time -- or even come and go frequently. You may also a distinctive sickly-sweet smell, covered up windows or condensation on glass.

Two Northampton properties were raided in early-December one in Cloutsham Street in The Mounts and another in Lower Adelaide Street, Semilong.

A police spokesman said: "The production and distribution of cannabis is illegal and we offer a zero tolerance to this type of serious and organised crime.

"Tackling drug and gang-related offending is a priority for Northamptonshire Police and those who seek to profit from such illegal activity will be relentlessly pursued.

"This type of crime has a huge impact on our communities and vulnerable people and we urge the local community to help us to make your neighbourhood safer by providing information to us by calling 101 or contacting us online on www.northants.police.uk/contact/cubp/northants/tell-us-about-something-youve-seen-or-heard."