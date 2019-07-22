Neighbours complain about gangs and violence on Northampton estate after shooting

Neighbours complained about gangs and violence on a Northampton estate after a man was shot and stabbed in a park yesterday (Sunday, July 21).

A 28-year-old man was attacked on a playing field off Pennycress Place and the A5076 Great Billing Way at around 11.40am where two football matches were being played.

Police and the air ambulance at the playing fields where a man was attacked in Ecton Brook

Owen Davies, of Pennycress Place, said the incident did not shock him as there are a lot of issues with guns and drugs on the estate, as he was shot with an air rifle earlier this year.

"The first thing we knew about about was when they cordoned off the park and we weren't allowed in but we didn't hear thing," he added.

The community of Ecton Brook has been left shocked by the brutal attack which happened in the middle of the day in front of lots of people enjoying the football.

Another resident who lives near the park said one of her neighbours, who has dementia, was robbed of his phone and wallet by masked men recently too.

While she did not hear anything about the shooting in the park, she was annoyed that no police officers had been to her house.

"We didn't heard anything, but we saw the helicopter for three hours, but no one came to see us which is disappointing, we're all elderly, we're all vulnerable," she said.

"My daughter phoned me up and asked if I was alright but I didn't know why and she said someone was shot over the field but I never heard about it.

"No police came to say it was all okay, I know they're short handed but someone should come out to reassure us but no one did."

Read more: Northampton park shooting: Mother shocked to witness brutal attack while out with her baby

Read more: Police confirm man was stabbed as well as being shot at a football match in Northampton

Read more: Investigation into shooting at Northampton football match is 'moving forward', say police

Read more: Man stabbed after fight at Sol Central in Northampton

Read more: Police confirm man was shot during incident at Northampton playing fields on Sunday morning