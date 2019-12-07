Near miss collision outside RAF base where Harry Dunn was killed has no links to staff, says Chief Constable

Northamptonshire Police's Chief Constable has said a near miss car accident outside RAF Croughton, the base where Harry Dunn was killed in a collision, was not connected with any base staff or personnel.

Radd Seiger, adviser and spokesman for the Dunn family, tweeted yesterday describing the near miss accident.

Harry Dunn died in a collision outside RAF Croughton and police believe the American driver, Anne Sacoolas, was on the wrong side of the road

Mr Seiger said: "A member of the public has told us that 2night he just (inches) missed a head on collision outside RAF Croughton, with an American turning right out of the base on to wrong side road.

"Reported to pol (442). Be in no doubt as to importance of this campaign."

Northamptonshire's Chief Constable, Nick Adderley, said this evening the incident had no connection with any staff or personnel from the base.

Writing on Twitter, Chief Constable Adderley said: "As promised, I have now received a detailed briefing on this incident.

"I can confirm that a near miss did occur but had nothing to do with any member of staff or personnel from RAF Croughton. It is worth me repeating that this had nothing to do with staff from the base."

Chief Constable Adderley added: "At approx 17:40hrs, four members of the public were spoken to by security staff from the base.

"The members of the public (British nationals) were lost and asked for directions. On leaving the entrance to the base, they turned onto the wrong side of the road."

Radd Seiger has since thanked Chief Constable Adderley on Twitter after speaking to him about the incident.

Harry Dunn, 19, was killed in a collision outside RAF Croughton on August 27 and police believe the driver who struck him, an American, was driving on the wrong side of the road.

The driver, Anne Sacoolas, is the wife of a US government employee who was working on the base.

She cooperated with police at the scene of the crash and was interviewed at home the next day but she later returned to America through diplomatic immunity.

Harry's family have been fighting for justice.

Northamptonshire Police said it is investigating the reports of a near miss accident by the base and will be carrying out inquiries to fully establish the facts.