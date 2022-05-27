■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 16

SERGIU NEAGA, aged 43, of Lutterworth Road, Northampton, drunk in charge of a vehicle; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £400, disqualified for 12 months.

SHANE DANIEL WELCH, aged 25, of Bush Hill, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, possession of cannabis and cannabis resin, fined £320, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Norhampton Magistrates Court

LEON EDWARD WYKES, aged 22, of no fixed abode, used racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour; compensation of £80.

RICKY LEE JOHN ALLSOPP, aged 33, of Ericsson Close, Northampton, two charges of using racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; 14 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, compensation of £100, surcharge £128, costs £85.

MANDY NATALE, aged 34, of no fixed abode; assault by beating, theft of six boxes of toothpaste from Morrisons; community order, compensation of £50, surcharge £95, costs £85,

SUZANNE ELIZABETH BALE, aged 37, of Ericsson Close, Daventry, possession of an offensive weapon, assault by beating, possession of diamorphine; four months in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £50, surcharge £128, costs £85.

JAMIE ELLIOT CHAMBERLIN, aged 19, of The Crescent, Flore, drove without due care and attention; fined £166, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points.

HANNAH STILP, aged 46, of Riverstone Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £480, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

ALAN MARTIN BYRNE, aged 47, of Nightingale Drive, Moulton, fined £192, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

DAX KEVIN BYRNE, aged 42, of Birchfield Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £94, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ANTHONY WARWICK, aged 67, of Harborough Road North, Northampton, speeding; fined £284, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SERGIU HOLCZBERGER, aged 33, of Grafton Way, Northampton, failed to report an accident; fined £293, surcharge £34, costs £110, six points.

SERGIU JIAN, aged 28, of Lockcroft Square, Northampton, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £1,032, surcharge £103, costs £110, eight points.

MICHAEL JONES, aged 68, of Hawksbeard Place, Northampton, driving without due care and attention, failed to report an accident; fined £408, surcharge £41, costs £110, five points.

VADIM MELNIC, aged 39, of Perry Street, Northampton, driving without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £1,115, surcharge £112, costs £110, seven points.

ALICIA MYNARD-HUTT, aged 28, of Kettering Road North, Northampton, driving without due care and attention; fined £179, surcharge £34, costs £110, five points.

SEIF SHAKUR, aged 57, of Dell Crescent, Northampton, driving without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £110, eight points.

■ These cases were heard on May 17

KRYSTINE ARTHUR, aged 38, of The Stour, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

NATALIE BAKER, aged 43, of South Oval, Northampton, speeding; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

JAMES WILLIAM BIRCH, aged 55, of High Street, Weedon, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

IOSIF BORDIANU, aged 20, of Charles Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

PAUL BUTCHARD, aged 39, of Raeburn Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MILARIJUS MILAN DOBROVOLSKAS, aged 19, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £116, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JAMES MORGAN, aged 34, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

John MORGAN, aged 37, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, eight points.

MARIUS FLORIN PARNICHI, aged 27, of Clarke Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

NORMUNDS PEIPA, aged 55, of Cottagewell Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £101, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MARINA PLIAUKSTIENE, aged 48, of Alcombe Terrace, Northampton, speeding ; fined £95, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

GOPINATH PONAGANDLA, aged 22, of Elgin Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

GEORGE RADUCANU, aged 40, of St James’ Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

JOSEPH GERARD SLASON, aged 57, of The Crescent, Pattishall, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

JHARNAE SMITH, aged 32, of Broomhill Crescent, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

JAKUB ANDRZEJ SOLARZ, aged 28, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, drove while holding a mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

■ These cases were heard on May 18

DARRELL IAN TAYLOR, aged 48, of Nene Way, Kislingbury, failed to comply with community order; costs £60.

JAMES OLIVE, aged 35, of Cartmel Road, Daventry, harassment; discharged conditionally for 12 months, court order, surcharge £22, costs £400.

LEON JOHNSON, aged 40, of Crestline Court, Northampton, harassment; 80 hours unpaid work, court order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

TODD ARTHUR G DERRICK, aged 35, of Highfield Close, Brixworth, defective tyre; fined £124, surcharge £34, costs £200, three points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.