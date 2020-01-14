Mystery surrounds man found with serious head injury in Northampton

Detectives have launched an investigation after a man was found with a serious head injury in Northampton.

At about 11.30pm on Monday, January 13, a 33-year-old man was found with a serious head injury in Stanley Road. He remains in hospital at this time in a very serious condition.

Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “We are in the very early stages of an investigation at this point and we are not yet certain if this man was assaulted or whether he sustained these injuries through a fall, road traffic collision, medical episode, or otherwise.

“Scene-guards were in place in the Semilong area overnight to ensure we are able to collect all of the evidence available to us to ascertain exactly what took place here.

"House-to-house enquiries are also currently taking place in the area."

“If anyone has any information about this incident or if anyone witnessed what happened, I would ask them to please call Northamptonshire Police on 101. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”