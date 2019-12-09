Murder investigation launched after woman, 25, stabbed to death in Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire Police has launched a murder investigation after a 25-year-old woman died following an attack in Wellingborough Road, Rushden.

The incident happened on Saturday night when a woman was stabbed near St George’s Way at about 8.30pm.

The incident happened on Saturday night when a woman was stabbed near St Georges Way at about 8.30pm.

Sadly, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, she died at the scene.

A 27-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy were both arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with this incident.

The 13-year-old was released by police with no further action last night (Sunday).

A second 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody along with the other 27-year-old.

A second 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody along with the other 27-year-old.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Pete Long, said: “This was an extremely tragic incident in which a young woman has lost her life and I want to reassure people that we are doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice.

“A large team of detectives have been working on this case around the clock and a number of lines of enquiry are being pursued as part of this fast-paced investigation.

“This incident has really shocked the Rushden community, many of whom were on the scene last night, and I would ask anyone who was there and saw what happened to please come forward with your information. Likewise, if anyone has any information about last night’s events or any dashcam footage of the area at the time, please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.”