Mugshots released of top ten most wanted burglars in Northamptonshire

In line with the force's priority to reduce residential burglary, a Force Burglary Team, consisting of nine officers supported by intelligence, forensic and proactive resources, was launched yesterday (Wednesday, April 17) under the banner - Operation Crooked, to tackle the issue, by Northamptonshire Police. The team will sit within the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and focus solely on burglaries. As part of the operation, the force will be issuing a number of wanted appeals over the next couple of months to target those offenders most wanted for burglary offences. Do you know where these men may be? Call police on 101 or report online here. If you'd prefer to give information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Callum Threadgold, 19, of Northampton, wanted for a burglary in Northampton in January 2019.

Matthew Stuckey, 34, of Northampton, wanted for an attempted burglary in Northampton in April 2017.

Samuel Steel, 19, of Banbury, wanted for a burglary in Middleton Cheney in January 2018.

Philip Speight, 24, of Kettering, wanted for a burglary in Kettering in December 2018.

