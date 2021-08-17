Muggers told woman they had a knife before taking bank card and PIN on Northampton Racecourse

Muggers claiming they had a knife took a woman's bank card and PIN after asking her for a light in a Northampton park.

Detectives say the incident happened at lunchtime last Thursday (August 5) on the Racecourse.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The woman in her 40s was approached by two males between 11am and 2pm near to the old toilets and asked for a lighter.

The woman was attacked on the Racecourse near Kettering Road

"After she gave them a light, one of them claimed he had a knife and asked for her bank card and pin. The offenders then left the park.

"Anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to call 101 using our incident number of 21000455828 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Police have issued brief descriptions of two men who they want to trace in connection with the robbery.