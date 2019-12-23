Motorist reverses into car he forced to stop on A14, narrowly missing driver

A man who was throwing rubbish out of his window on the A14 then reversed into a car that had undertaken him.

The incident happened between junction 2 and 1 on the A14 westbound on Tuesday, December 17, between 1.50pm and 2pm.

The driver of the offending car, which was possibly a dark Vauxhall Astra, was throwing rubbish out of his window.

This caused two cars, a Citroen DS3 and a red Jaguar, to undertake the car.

The offending car then pulled in front of the two cars, forcing them to stop on the carriageway.

The driver of the Citroen then got out of his car and the driver of the Astra reversed into the Citroen and only just missed the man.

The Astra then drove off.

A police spokesman said: "The offender is described as dual heritage, in his mid-20s and with afro-style hair. He was wearing glasses."

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident and would like to speak to the driver of the red Jaguar or anyone else who may have dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101.