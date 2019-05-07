Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in Cold Ashby collision

A woman has suffered life-changing injuries after her motorcycle collided with a car in Cold Ashby on Bank Holiday Monday.

At around 3.35pm on Monday, May 6, a red Honda motorcycle and red Toyota Yaris were in collision after the motorcyclist, for reasons unknown, crossed onto the wrong side of the road and collided with the Yaris on West Haddon Road.

The female rider was airlifted to University Hospital, Coventry, with serious life-changing injuries.

The three people in the Yaris suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who saw the collision, or has information about it, should call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.