Motorcyclist dies after Wellingborough A45 crash

A motorcyclist involved in a serious crash near Wellingborough last night has died.

The man, in his late 30s, was taken to University Hospital Coventry after the crash on the A45 eastbound towards the Turnells Mill Lane junction in Wellingborough at about 7pm.

His injuries were originally described as life-threatening but a police spokesman has confirmed he died this morning.

The crash involved one vehicle, a Suzuki GSX-R750, and it is not yet known how he lost control.

The road was closed for about six hours.

A police spokesman said: "Officers investigating the collision are continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.

"Anyone who saw the incident, who has dashcam footage before, during or after the collision, or has information about it should call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, regarding incident 515 of November 18."