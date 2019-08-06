Motorcycle equipment stolen in Northampton burglary

Thieves targeted a business in Northampton after breaking the front door.
Police officers are appealing for information after motorcycle equipment was stolen from a business in Mallard Court, Northampton.
The incident happened between 1.30pm on Sunday, August 4, and 8am on Monday, August 5, at 8am, when the unknown offender/s broke the front door locks and once inside, stole a number of power tools and motorcycle equipment (pictured).
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.