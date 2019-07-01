Motorbike rider wanted after pillion passenger suffers serious injuries in crash near Northampton skate park

The rider of a motorbike is wanted by police after a serious crash in Northampton yesterday that they failed to stop for.

A 30-year-old man was seriously injured in the incident in Severn Drive, Kings Heath, yesterday (June 30) at around 5pm.

An air ambulance was called to Kings Heath skate park yesterday after a serious crash involving a motorbike.

The man had been riding pillion on a motorbike but was thrown from the vehicle in a road traffic collision near the skate park in Kings Heath.

He suffered serious head and pelvic injuries and was airlifted to University Hospital, Coventry, where he remains in a serious condition.

The rider of the motorbike failed to stop at the scene.

Northamptonshire Police now want to speak to the rider of the motorbike about the incident.

A paramedic in an ambulance car, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance were all sent to the skate park.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.