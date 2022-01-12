A Northampton mother-of-two has spoken out about a broad daylight dog attack on her five-year-old child at a popular park in Northampton.

The mother wrote on the Abington Neighbourhood Facebook page that her child was attacked by a golden retriever while feeding ducks at Abington Park at around 3.30pm on Monday (January 10).

The post reads: "Please be extra careful at Abington Park with your children. The police are looking into this.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at Abington Park Crescent at the duck pond on Monday at 3.30pm

"My partner took our kids to feed the ducks after school and between 3.30pm and 3.45pm a long-haired labrador/golden retriever bit our five-year-old daughter's finger. This happened at the small pond just off of Abington Park Crescent.

"The woman [dog owner] couldn't care about the dog biting a five-year-old or the kids being hysterical, instead she shouted at my partner, 'this is what my dog does when people feed the ducks' and 'you shouldn't be feeding the ducks'. She then ran off across the park after her dog."

The mother proceeded to thank an elderly man who helped her partner and children.

She wrote: "If the older gentleman who was sitting on the opposite side of the lake waiting for his wife sees this, thank you so much for going to reassure the children and my partner. He took your advice and rang the police, and our four and five year old said you are a very nice and good man."

Northamptonshire Police confirmed they are looking into the incident.

She said: "This happened between 3.30pm and 3.45pm when a dog bit a child’s finger near the boating lake at Abington Park. The skin wasn’t broken thankfully.