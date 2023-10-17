News you can trust since 1931
Most wanted in Northamptonshire: Four men hunted by police in connection with variety of offences

Call police on 101 if you see any of these wanted men
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 13:58 BST

Northamptonshire Police needs your help tracking down these four ‘most wanted’ men.

The men are all wanted in connection with a variety of offences, including drugs, assaults, failing to appear at court and more.

All the individuals are featured on the ‘wanted’ section of the force’s website or social media pages but efforts to locate them have so far been unsuccessful.

Here are the four most wanted people in Northamptonshire, as of October 2023.

Anyone who sees any of these wanted people, or has information about their whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police, quoting the incident number for the relevant case, which is listed in the picture descriptions below.

Five men are wanted by Northamptonshire Police.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Ion Lungu is wanted by police in connection with in connection with the breach of his immigration bail conditions imposed by magistrates in February this year. The 23-year-old has has links to Corby. Incident number: 2300075092. Wanted appeal released: September 20, 2023.

32-year-old Michael McCarthy has links to the county and is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licensing conditions after being convicted for an offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in 2013. Incident number: 23000377318. Wanted appeal released: September 29, 2023.

Keir Gray is wanted in connection with an allegation of stalking and common assault in Northampton on September 6 this year. The 35-year-old has links to Northampton. Incident number: 23000561075. Wanted appeal released: October 11, 2023.

