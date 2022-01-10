Faces of five men and women wanted by police in connection burglaries across the county

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police Burglary Team have issued photos of five people they want to talk to in connection with burglary offences across the county.

The appeal is part of Operation Crooked, a police campaign to reduce burglary. The team, which sits within CID, ensures that every burglary victim in Northamptonshire is guaranteed a visit from the police.

They are also working to review and drive-up the quality of investigations, manage and progress forensic hits, hunt down wanted people, organise police patrols in areas of concern and gather intelligence to prevent burglaries before they happen.

Christopher William Shute, aged 43, wanted in connection with a burglary in November 2021 in Oakley Road, Corby.

Officers also sent known burglars Christmas cards last month wishing them a "crime-free festive period."

Gillian Louise Saunderson, aged 50, wanted in connection with a burglary in December 2020 in Westfield Avenue, Deanshanger.

Kyle Lee Ainsley, aged 22, wanted in connection with a burglary in June 2021 in Manor Close, Harpole.

Joanne Clair Martin, aged 42, wanted in connection with a burglary in October 2021 in Marion Square, Kettering.