More tributes from parents and schools for Kettering PCSO who was 'great role model' for young people

Northamptonshire parents and schools have shared their tributes for a Kettering PCSO who passed away suddenly yesterday.

Hundreds of kindhearted messages have been shared online in memory of PSCO 7060 Alex Franklin, who suddenly died yesterday (July 30).

This picture from 2011 shows Mr Franklin taking an exam alongside the pupils of Corby Business Academy.

The community officer worked closely with Kettering and Corby schools and was a strong voice for young people and tackling gang violence among teenagers.

Since his death was shared on Twitter yesterday, dozens of parents and the schools he worked with have poured out tributes for the "friendly supportive man who had a smile for everyone".

PCSO Franklin was a school officer who worked closely with Kettering Science Academy. His page on their website reads his aim for young people was to "break down barriers and help establish more pathways for those who have little direction".

He was a strong voice for tackling knife crime and gang violence amongst young people.

Kettering Science Academy tweeted: "We at KSA are so sad to hear about the death of PCSO Alex Franklin. He was a great guy who was dedicated to helping young people both in Corby where I first knew him and since in Kettering. He will be sorely missed and all of our condolences to his family and police colleagues."

He also worked closely with Kettering Buccleuch Academy, who tweeted: "On behalf of all members of the KBA community we would like to express our sympathies for family, friends and colleagues of PCSO Alex Franklin who, sadly, passed away unexpectedly this week. Alex had developed close links with us and will be sadly missed."

Meanwhile, hundreds of parents and teachers who knew Mr Franklin have shared their sympathies and memories online.

One parent, Paul Darren Morgan-Wright, wrote online: "Thank you for helping our son through some tough times and giving him encouragement to turn his life around. You were a lovely person who reassured my wife and I that things would get better.

"Our son has just accepted a place at college and has worked hard to get his life together. We thank you so much and are sending our thoughts and love to your family and friends at this sad time."

Angela Carol Edward wrote: "Rip in peace Alex, you was an outstanding gentleman and a great role model to the kids you helped and friended, I for one will always be grateful to you for your advice and support."

Michael O'Leary-Palmer wrote: "This is terrible news, saw him Friday in Newland centre and has a good positive attitude which rubbed off on the youngsters in there. Thoughts to his family and friends."

Helen Hall wrote: "You wasn't a normal PCSO, you was a friend to alot of young people who attended secondary schools in Corby. I had the pleasure of working alongside you at CBA. Rest In peace Alex, you have no idea of the sheer amount of lives you have touched and helped. Respect is earned and you have It from the family's you helped."

Meanwhile, Northamptonshire Police has appealed for a "distressing" video of PCSO Franklin taken hours before his death to be removed from offline. The video appears to show him surrounded by a group of youths.