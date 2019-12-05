More than three years in jail for East Hunsbury burglar

A 21-year-old man has been jailed for three-and-a-half years after making fraudulent transactions on stolen credit cards.

Aiden Mandley, aged 21, of no fixed abode, was convicted for a number of burglary offences by a jury after a trial at Northampton Crown Court.

On June 18, 2019, Mandley burgled a house in Buckingham Close, East Hunsbury, stealing car keys and a handbag. He then used the car keys to drive away the owner’s Ford Fiesta and subsequently used the bank cards in the handbag to make fraudulent transactions.

Following the five-day trial, Mandley was convicted of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and five counts of fraud. He was jailed for three and a half years as a result.

Ryan Thornhill, aged 22, previously of Yarwell Square in Camp Hill, was also on trial for the same offences but was found not guilty of burglary and not guilty for theft of a motor vehicle. He was however, found guilty of five counts of fraud and received nine months in prison as a result.

PC Chris Perkins, from Northamptonshire Police’s burglary team, said: “Aiden Mandley tried to get away with these crimes by pleading not guilty at court, however the jury rightly convicted him.

“A lot of people don’t realise the impact a burglary can have on a victim. Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home and burglars take this feeling of safety away. We will not tolerate it in Northamptonshire, which is why tackling burglary has been made a top priority for the force.

“I am pleased to see Mandley jailed for his crimes and I hope this result reassures the community in East Hunsbury who were rightly concerned at the time these incidents took place.”

Detective Sergeant Terry Rush added: “I just want to take this opportunity to thank PC Perkins for this quality investigation, the professionalism and attention to detail of which was noted by both the prosecutor in this case and also Her Honour Judge Lucking, who presided over the trial.

“His hard work has put two people behind bars, making Northamptonshire safer, and sending a strong message that this county is a hostile place for burglars.”