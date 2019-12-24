More drivers named as part of Northamptonshire drink-drive crackdown

Police have named six more people charged with drink or drug-driving as part of their month-long crackdown.

The drivers will all appear before magistrates next month after being arrested over the past two days in the county.

They are:

Sunday, December 22:

Constantin Dumbrava, aged 29, of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 15.

Stephanie Ingham, aged 31, of Oakley Street, Kettering, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 16.

Lynn Franklin, aged 57, The Poplars, Long Buckby, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 16.

Monday, December 23:

Daniel Shaw, aged 29, of Turners Court, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 16.

Mark Voss, aged 43, of Aikman Avenue, Leicester, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 16.

Sneha Farrell, aged 34, of Mansell Close, Towcester, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 16.

A police spokesman said: "To report suspected drink or drug-driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or call Northamptonshire Police on 101. In an emergency, call 999."