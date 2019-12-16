More drink or drug-drivers from Northamptonshire named as part of police crackdown

More drivers from Northamptonshire have been charged with drink or drug driving as part of a month-long police campaign over the Christmas and New Year period.

Northamptonshire Police has pledged to name every offender they catch on the roads from December 9, to January 9.

Northamptonshire Police drink and drug-driving campaign

Thursday (December 12):

• Ibrahim Zengi, 29, of The Ride, Enfield, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 7.

• Algars Aigars Bileskalns, 44, of St Andrew’s Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 7.

Friday (December 13):

• Robert Dunn, 42, of Latymer Court, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 7.

• Alex Martin, 29, of Goodwood Avenue, Northampton, was charged with failing to provide a specimen in custody after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 7.

• Jeremiah Doona, 63, of Billing Aquadrome, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, December 16).

• Justin Stasevicius, 30, of Robin Road, Corby, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 9.

• A 39-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He has been released under investigation pending forensic results.

• A 26-year-old man from Skegness was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He has been bailed to return to the police station at a later date.

• A 31-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion for driving whilst unfit through drugs after being stopped by officers. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

• A 20-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion for driving whilst unfit through drugs after being stopped by officers. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

Saturday (December 14):

• Kayanne Leslie, 29, of Balmoral Close, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 8.

• Martin Bird, 45, of Bull Road, Thornham Parva, was charged with failing to provide a specimen in custody after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 9.

• A 32-year-old man from Daventry was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He has been released under investigation pending forensic results.

• An 18-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion for driving whilst unfit through drugs after being stopped by officers. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or call Northamptonshire Police on 101. In an emergency, call 999.