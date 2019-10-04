Moped rider suffers broken wrist in 'dangerous' road rage incident with Northampton pickup truck driver

A pickup truck driver from Northampton left a moped rider with a broken wrist after forcing him off the road and into a ditch, a court has heard.

William Fury had chased the rider along Holcot Road, near Brixworth, and twice swerved into him after a heated exchange, Northampton Magistrates Court heard.

The 54-year-old, of Howard Biley Gardens, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on Thursday (October 3).

Fury's Nissan Nirvarra was blocking Scaldwell Road at around 4.40pm on September 28, 2018, and he swore as he gestured for the moped rider to pass him, the court heard.

As the rider approached Fury's window, he said: "There's no need to speak to me like that," and drove off.

The moped rider thought that was the end of it but as he reached Holcot Road, he saw the Nissan fast approaching him in his rearview mirror.

The truck pulled up alongside him, he saw Fury gesturing at him and then swang the steering wheel in his direction, but they did not touch.

A woman was in the passenger seat as Fury again swerved towards the moped, but this time caught it, causing the rider to be thrown off into a ditch.

Two cars coming in the opposite direction saw the incident, they described it as 'dangerous' as the truck tried to 'squeeze' the moped.

Fury will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on October 31.