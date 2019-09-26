Missing teen could be in Wellingborough or Kettering

A 17-year-old girl has not been seen since yesterday.

Police are appealing for information to help find Amilah Talukdare, 17, who has not been seen since 3pm yesterday (Wednesday, September 25) and has been reported missing.

She is thought to be in Kettering or Wellingborough.

She is described as about 5ft 6in, of slim build, with dark brown, shoulder-length hair that may be in a ponytail.

When Amilah was last seen, she was wearing gold hooped earrings, a green jacket, black leggings and white trainers.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are urging Amilah, anyone who has seen her or who has information about where she is, to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.