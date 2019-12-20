Missing Northampton teenagers were last seen boarding train to Birmingham

Three teenage girls from Northampton have been missing since yesterday after they were last seen boarding a train in Long Buckby.

Officers are appealing for help to find missing teenagers Tibisha Haywood, Abigail Johnson and Lily Hill-Cousins, who were last seen yesterday (Thursday, December 19) at Long Buckby train station, boarding a train to Birmingham.

Seventeen-year-old Tibisha is described as black, 4ft 11in, with brown eyes and short black plaited hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black top, pink, grey and white Nike trainers and carrying a black leather handbag.

Fifteen-year-old Abigail is described as a black girl, 5ft 1in, of a medium build with black afro hair which is tied back in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing black trousers and a camouflage puffer jacket.

Thirteen-year-old Lily is described as a white girl, 5ft 1in, of a slim build, with blue eyes and very long straight blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with white Nike Air Max trainers.

Anyone who has seen these girls or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPD1/4012/19.