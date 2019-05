A teenage girl who went missing in Northampton last week has been found.

Chantae Kelly, 14, was last seen at 4pm on May 6 in the Sixfields area, near McDonalds.

After her disappearance, an appeal was launched for any members of the public who might have seen her to step forward.

Now, after nine days, Northamptonshire Police have confirmed Chantae was found yesterday afternoon (May 16).