Police are appealing for help to find a girl who has been reported missing from Northampton.

Asha-May Needs, aged 17, was last seen on Tuesday, July 10, in the Northampton area.

A police spokeswoman today described Asha-May as "white, of slim build, about 5ft 11in, with straight red hair."

Asha-May or anyone who knows where she might be, is asked to please call Northamptonshire Police on 101.