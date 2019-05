A 17-year-old missing girl from Kettering is missing and was last seen in Wellingborough.

Amilah Talukdare was last seen at 1pm yesterday, Tuesday, May 21.

She is described as 5ft 5in and has shoulder-length wavy black hair.

When she was last seen, Amilah was wearing a black Puma hoodie, black leggings and black trainers.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are urging Amilah, or anyone who sees her or who has information about her whereabouts, to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.