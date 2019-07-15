Missing Amanda last seen in Kettering

Police are concerned for the welfare of a woman who has not been seen since Friday.

Amanda Stocker, 33, was last seen at 4pm on July 12 in London Road in Kettering and officers are appealing for help to find her.

Amanda is described as white, about 5ft 6in tall and she has light brown hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing a grey top, black jeans and a pale blue headband with her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Anyone with any information about where Amanda is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.