Minute's silence held to remember fallen firefighters at Northampton memorial day

Pictures taken over the Bank Holiday weekend show those in attendance at the annual Firefighters Memorial Day, on Saturday, May 4, at The Mounts Fire Station. Firefighters’ Memorial Day is an important day for all serving and retired firefighters and a minute’s silence was held at midday at fire stations around the county. The day honours the sacrifice of firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty, acknowledging the dedication and courage of all generations of firefighters, including those who serve our communities today. The Fire Brigades Union works in partnership with the Firefighters Memorial Trust to ensure that no matter how much time has passed, firefighters who died protecting their communities are remembered.

