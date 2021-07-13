Mini driver lands £1,500 court bill after crunching two cars in Northampton hit 'n run
Motorist failed to stop and report shunt
A hit and run driver who fled after crashing into two cars landed a £1,500 court bill.
Grant Dickens, aged 45, was behind the wheel of a Mini Cooper which failed to stop after colliding with a Vauxhall Astra and Honda Accord parked in Southampton Road, Delapre, on December 11 last year.
Court documents showed both cars suffered damage in the incident.
Dickens, of Kingsmead, Northampton did not appear at Northampton Magistrates Court but was convicted in his absence and hit with two £660 fines — one for each offence of failing to stop and failing to report an accident to the police.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and £132 surcharge to fund victim services taking the total bill to £1,537 — plus eight penalty points on his licence.