Mini driver lands £1,500 court bill after crunching two cars in Northampton hit 'n run

A hit and run driver who fled after crashing into two cars landed a £1,500 court bill.

Grant Dickens, aged 45, was behind the wheel of a Mini Cooper which failed to stop after colliding with a Vauxhall Astra and Honda Accord parked in Southampton Road, Delapre, on December 11 last year.

Court documents showed both cars suffered damage in the incident.

Dickens' Mini smacked into two cars in Southampton Road last December but he failed to stop

Dickens, of Kingsmead, Northampton did not appear at Northampton Magistrates Court but was convicted in his absence and hit with two £660 fines — one for each offence of failing to stop and failing to report an accident to the police.