Mindless vandals damage at least 10 cars in Kettering street

At least 10 cars in a single Kettering street were damaged by mindless vandals yesterday (Sunday).

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after the incident between 6am and 6.40am in St Peter's Avenue.

Police are investigating

Two men walked down the road from the London Road end and smashed windscreens before being challenged and leaving via Linden Avenue.

A police spokesman said it is not known if they left on foot or in a vehicle.

The spokesman said: "The suspects are described as a white man, about 6ft tall, wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, and a black man about 6ft tall, wearing black clothing and holding a mobile phone."

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.