Met Police hunt down and arrest man in Northampton in broad daylight sting operation
Metropolitan Police arrested a 37-year-old man on a busy road in Northampton in a broad daylight sting operation – here's why.
London’s police force hunted down a the man on the A4500 Weedon Road, near Upton, on Wednesday (July 12) at around 3.15pm.
This police sting caused huge traffic jams in the area, leaving many on social media asking what was happening.
Northamptonshire Police said: “This looks to be a stop conducted as part of a Metropolitan Police theft investigation. A 37-year-old man from Bracknell was arrested on suspicion of theft and has since been released on bail.”
The Met has been contacted for comment.