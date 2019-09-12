Men wanted over Rushden attack

A man was verbally abused before being attacked by a gang in Rushden.

Police have launched an appeal today (September 12) after the incident in Queen Street, which took place about about 8.45pm on July 26.

Four men abused the victim before assaulting him and now officers have released images of three men they want to speak to about it.

A force spokesman said: "Officers are keen to identify anyone who may have witnessed this attack or anyone who might know who is responsible.

"The men in the images or anyone who knows where they might be should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101."