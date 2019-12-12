Men steal woman's handbag after pretending to be police officers in Northampton town centre

CCTV pictures have been released of two men police wish to speak to after a woman had her handbag stolen by men pretending to be police officers in Northampton.

The 26-year-old victim was walking to work with her colleague when they were approached by two men in Abington Square who said they were police officers between 7.45am and 8am on November 21.

Police want to speak to these men about the handbag robbery in Abington Square, Northampton. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

They said they had just seen her steal their phone and that she needed to hand it over, according to police.

One of the offenders then grabbed her bag and started to pull on it but as she called police, the men left the scene.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000623305.