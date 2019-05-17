Men riding moped rob woman sat in her parked car in Northampton neighbourhood

A woman was robbed in her car by two hammer-wielding young men on a moped in Northampton.

The robbery took place Abington at around 11.50am yesterday (May 16) when the victim was sat in her parked car in Christchurch Road.

A woman was robbed by two men on a moped while she was sat in her car.

Two young men on a moped or motorcycle approached the passenger door, opened it and tried to snatch the woman’s bag from the seat.

The woman was able to grab the bag back and the offenders then tried to steal the keys to the car, before giving up when the woman said her baby was in the back seat.

The pair fled on the bike towards Wellingborough Road, and the victim then realised her purse had been taken from her handbag.

The suspects are described as two young men, both of slim build. They wore black motorcycle helmets, and are thought to have been wearing gloves and black clothing. One was carrying a hammer.

Officers believe there may be a link between this incident and a report of two males riding around on a moped, with a hammer, in Rowlandson Close at around 11.45am the same day, May 16.

This vehicle was seen driving erratically over front gardens, before being driven through a pedestrianised alleyway towards Wellingborough Road.

Anyone who saw or has information about either incident is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.