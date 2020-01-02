Men make threats to kill Northampton homeowners on New Year's Day

Two offenders threatened to burn down a house in Northampton and kill the people inside it - police have today (Thursday) confirmed.

Police officers are now appealing for witnesses after the incident took place in Leyside Court, off Blackthorn Road, on Wednesday, January 1.

Between 4pm and 5pm, two men turned up at a house and threatened to burn it down and kill the occupants inside.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "One of the offenders is described as a black boy, aged about 16, 6ft, of skinny build and wearing glasses, a long coat and dark-coloured jeans.

"The second offender is described as shorter and wearing dark clothing."

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.