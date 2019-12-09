Men charged with series of serious sexual offences following attacks on women in Northampton

Two men have been charged in connection with three sexual assaults on women in Northampton, including rape and kidnap.

The women were attacked in three separate incidents in the Spring Boroughs and Semilong areas on Sunday, December 1.

Trofim Midoni, 20, of Queens Road, Northampton, and Valeriu Frunza, 23, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, are charged with one count of rape, three counts of kidnap with intent to commit a sexual offence, two counts of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault.

The pair were remanded in custody following the charges on Friday (December 6).

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury said: “I hope these charges go some way in reassuring the local community in Northampton who were rightly concerned by these sexual assaults.

“I also really want to take this opportunity to appeal to others who may have any information about these sexual assaults to speak to the police.

“Please be assured that we will treat your reports with the sensitivity and confidence they deserve – there is absolutely no excuse for sexual assault, regardless of the situation, and we will always seek justice for you. Please come forward.”

Increased police patrols by both response officers and neighbourhood officers were held in the Spring Boroughs and Semilong areas throughout the weekend to reassure the community.

Anyone with information or anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.