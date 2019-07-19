Men armed with bricks and metal pipe break into Northampton neighbourhood supermarket

A group of men are wanted after reportedly using bricks and a metal pole to break into a Northampton supermarket this week.

The break-in took place at the Co-op in Latchet Lane, Upton, in the early hours of Wednesday morning (July 17).

A Northampton supermarket was broken into using bricks and a metal pole.

An unknown number of offenders smashed the supermarket's window using bricks and a metal pole to gain access to the shop.

Northamptonshire police say spirits, beer and meat were stolen by a group.

It comes after earlier this month (July 8) three men were spotted unsuccessfully trying breaking into the same store - but it is not known if this is related.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information is urged to contact Northamptonshire police on 101 or anonymously on crimestoppers 0800111555.