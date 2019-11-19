Medals stolen in Ringstead burglary

Burglars smashed their way into a Ringstead home before stealing cash and medals.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Denford Road in Ringstead.

The incident happened on Thursday, November 14, between 2pm and 5pm, when the burglars forced entry into the property by smashing a back window.

Once inside they stole cash and jewellery. Among the items taken was a 9ct gold Dennison pocket watch and chain with a Birmingham 1931 hallmark and an engraving which reads GFCW.

A Round Table chairman medal and a Ladies’ Circle chairwoman medal were also stolen.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.