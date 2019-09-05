Masked men raid Northampton store armed with wooden batons

Two masked men armed with wooden batons raided a store in Northampton, stealing cash and the scratch card stand.

The incident happened in Stanley Street in Semilong, Northampton, on Monday, September 2, between 10pm and 10.10pm.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "They threatened a staff member and hit him with their batons before stealing cash and the scratch card stand. The scratch card stand was later found discarded in the Racecourse.

"The first offender is described as a white man, of large build, about 6ft, wearing a dark blue hoodie with white cords, a black face mask, dark grey tracksuit bottoms and blue Nike trainers.

"He was also carrying a wooden baton and a sheet of newspaper when he entered the store. The second offender is described as a mixed-race man of large build, about 5ft 11in, wearing a brown hoodie, black face mask, dark tracksuit bottoms and light-coloured trainers. He was also carrying a wooden baton."

Anyone with CCTV of the local area, information or anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.