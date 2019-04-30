Masked men make off with cash in Northampton supermarket robbery

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a supermarket in Rectory Farm was robbed by two masked men.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 27, between 8.15pm and 8.25pm, when the men entered the shop and threatened staff before taking cigarettes and cash.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The first offender is described as a white man with a Northern UK accent, aged 25- 30, about 6ft, of large build with blue eyes and wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie, black Nike AirMax 95s, gloves and a black balaclava.

"The second offender is described as a white man who spoke with a local accent, aged 25-30, about 6ft, of large build, with brown eyes and wearing black clothing, black gloves and a black balaclava."

Anyone who saw the incident, or who has information about it, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.