Manhunt launched after woman raped under footbridge between Beckets Park and Northampton's university

A manhunt is underway after a woman was raped under a footbridge between Beckets Park and the University of Northampton campus during the day.

The victim was attacked by a man under Beckets Bridge between 3pm and 5.35pm on Monday, May 20.

Anyone who recognises this man, thought to have information about a rape in Beckets Park, should call 101. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

A CCTV image has been released of a man believed to have information about the rape in a bid to identify him police have revealed today (Monday, July 29)..

The man is described as white, and was wearing a white coat, black t-shirt and blue jean shorts.

The man, anyone who recognises him, or anyone with information, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.

The woman was reportedly raped under the footbridge between Beckets Park and the University of Northampton's Waterside campus. Photo: Google